Germany sees slight drop in crimes against refugee homes

BERLIN — Federal German police say crimes committed against asylum-seeker homes are so far down slightly in 2016, with 877 reported incidents over the first 11 months of the year.

The dpa news agency reported Saturday that compares with 1,031 incidents reported for all 12 months in 2015, a year in which Germany took in 890,000 asylum seekers.

Most of the incidents this year have been property damage, with 348 incidents reported, followed by 203 crimes classified as propaganda, and 151 acts of violence. Nearly 820 were classified as far-right crimes.