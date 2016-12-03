Intense Syrian bombing of besieged Aleppo, troops advance
ALEPPO, Syria — Syrian warplanes, artillery and mortar rounds have pounded areas in the eastern rebel-held Aleppo enclave, killing at least three, according to opposition activists.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the bombings in the central al-Shaar
The bombings Saturday came hours after government troops made new advances on the rebel-held parts of Aleppo city. State media reported that government and allied troops have moved in on new
The new advances also secure the airport road east of Aleppo.