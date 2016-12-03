Iran condemns US senate vote to extend sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's foreign minister condemned the U.S. Senate's extension of a piece of anti-Iran legislation, state TV reported Saturday.

On Thursday the Senate voted to extend the Iran Sanctions Act by 10 years. The measure will now be sent to outgoing President Barack Obama to sign. Iran's state television quoted Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying that the extension "shows the lack of credibility of the U.S. government."

On Friday, Bahram Ghasemi, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, issued a statement condemning the extension of sanctions against Iran and said the act is a clear violation of the landmark nuclear deal reached between Iran and the world powers last year.

Ghasemi said, "The U.S. president has agreed within the framework of the nuclear deal that he would use his authority to prevent the legislation and enforcement of any measures in violation of the deal, such as the recent act by the Congress."

The nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers lifted a variety of international sanctions in exchange for limitations on the Iranian nuclear program. However the U.S. still maintains its own separate set of sanctions, which are set to expire Dec. 31 if they are not extended.

Ali Akbar Salehi, chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, said on Friday that Iran will carefully consider how to respond. "We will definitely make no emotional decisions but will make a decision based on prudence, vigilance and wisdom," he said.