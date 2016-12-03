Iran's Supreme Court confirms death sentence for tycoon

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence against a well-known tycoon.

The Saturday report says Babak Zanjani was sentenced to death over a variety of charges including money laundering and disrupting the country's economy.

Zanjani was arrested in 2013 as part of a crackdown on alleged corruption during the rule of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran's Oil Ministry says Zanjani owes more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) for oil sales he made on behalf of Ahmadinejad's government.