Iran's Supreme Court confirms death sentence for tycoon
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence against a well-known tycoon.
The Saturday report says Babak Zanjani was sentenced to death over a variety of charges including money laundering and disrupting the country's economy.
Zanjani was arrested in 2013 as part of a crackdown on alleged corruption during the rule of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Iran's Oil Ministry says Zanjani owes more than 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) for oil sales he made on behalf of Ahmadinejad's government.
Zanjani is one of Iran's wealthiest businessmen, with a fortune worth an estimated $14 billion. He was arrested shortly after the election of President Hassan Rouhani.