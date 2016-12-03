Iran summons Kenyan envoy over detention of 2 Iranians

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Kenyan ambassador over the detention of two Iranian citizens in Kenya.

The Saturday report by official IRNA news agency quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as asking Kenya to "seriously look into the issue."

Sayed Nasrollah Ebrahimi and Abdolhosein Gholi Safaee were arrested Tuesday in Nairobi in an Iranian diplomatic car. The two lawyers were returning from a visit to a prison. They had been offering legal advice to a pair of Iranian citizens who have been sentenced to 15 years in jail on terrorism charges.