Morocco arrests suspect tied to thwarted French attack plot

RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan police have arrested a "dangerous element" who allegedly served as a liaison between the Islamic State group's external operations and members of a French cell that was dismantled last month while allegedly planning an attack.

The state-run MAP news agency reported on Saturday that the arrested man allegedly met on the Turkish-Syrian border with emissaries of the Islamic State group who provided instructions that were to be communicated to the group in France.

MAP didn't name the suspect or say when or where he was arrested.

French police two weeks ago announced the arrests of five people — four in Strasbourg and a Moroccan in Marseille — who were suspected of actively planning a Dec. 1 attack in France.