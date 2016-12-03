Police: Trio taunted Muslim woman aboard subway train

New York City police are looking for three men who taunted a Muslim woman aboard a subway train, yelling "Donald Trump" and calling her a terrorist.

Police say the incident occurred at 10 p.m. Thursday after the 18-year-old victim and the suspects boarded a train in Manhattan.

Police say the men told the woman "you don't belong here" and referred to her hijab as a "rag."

As she attempted to move away, one of the men grabbed her bag, breaking the strap. As the train pulled into Grand Central station, one of the suspects told her to take off her hijab and unsuccessfully attempted to pull it off.

The woman ran out of the train and contacted police.