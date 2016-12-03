Saudi king starts tour of Gulf Arab states with visit to UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's King Salman has arrived in the United Arab Emirates to begin a regional tour aimed at strengthening relations with four neighbouring Gulf allies.

The visit Saturday will be followed by stops in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait in the days ahead. It's his first Gulf tour since taking power in January 2015.

The seven-state Emirates federation includes the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai and the oil-rich capital, Abu Dhabi. It is the second-largest Arab economy after Saudi Arabia.