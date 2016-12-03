The Latest: 25 unaccounted for after fatal warehouse fire

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on a deadly fire in warehouse party in Oakland, California(all times local):

9:05 a.m.

A San Francisco Bay Area fire chief now says up to 25 people are unaccounted for after a fire in Oakland, California, that killed at least nine people Friday night.

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloche-Reed tells reporters Saturday morning that the site of the fire is a former warehouse that was subdivided into artist studios. Deloche-Reed says the roof collapsed and that fire investigators will have to search through debris to find any remaining bodies.

Authorities are working to verify who was in the building when the blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m.

The chief says it's unclear what started the fire, but that there did not appear to be sprinklers in the building.

Authorities told KTVU-TV about 50 people were in the building when the fire started. It happened during a party.

___

7:35 a.m.

Fire officials say at least nine people died in a blaze that broke out during a party in a warehouse late Friday night in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloche-Reed says at least another 13 people are unaccounted for as of Saturday morning.

Deloche-Reed says the fire department still must do a thorough search of the building.

The fire started about 11:30 p.m. Friday. It tore through the building during an event featuring musician Golden Donna's 100% Silk West Coast tour, the East Bay Times reports.

Authorities told KTVU-TV about 50 people were in the building, which houses a group of artists and their studios.

___

5:58 a.m.

San Francisco Bay Area authorities say a fire has broken out at an Oakland warehouse where people were having a party, and police say there are "casualties."

Oakland police Officer G. Plasencia says the fire department responded about 11:30 p.m. Friday and that firefighters were still on the scene early Saturday morning. Oakland firefighters tweeted video of the fire erupting through the roof.

Authorities told KTVU-TV about 50 people were inside the building, which houses a group of artists and their studios.