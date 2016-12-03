The Latest: Pence rallies for Senate contender in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on Louisiana's U.S. Senate race (all times local):
2 p.m.
Pence headlined a New Orleans rally and a fundraiser for Kennedy on Saturday, the final day of early voting for the Dec. 10 election.
Kennedy, Louisiana's state treasurer, faces Democrat Foster Campbell, a state utility regulator, in the runoff for the nation's last undecided Senate seat.
Pence said he and the president-elect support Kennedy "100
Trump and Pence
8:30 a.m.
One U.S. Senate seat remains undecided from the fall elections, in Louisiana.
Republican state Treasurer John Kennedy is the front-runner in the Dec. 10 runoff against Democrat Foster Campbell, a state utility regulator.
The race has drawn donations from desperate Democrats around the country seeking a victory in their otherwise dismal election cycle. They're supporting Campbell even though he's pro-gun, anti-abortion and deemed such a long shot that he's getting little assistance from the national Democratic Party.
Kennedy is banking on the popularity of Donald Trump in Louisiana to help solidify his path to victory, which is seen as all but certain barring some last-minute bombshell.
Republicans will have a slim 52-48 Senate majority next year if they hold the Louisiana seat, open because incumbent David Vitter didn't seek re-election.