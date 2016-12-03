The Latest: Police ID student arrested in professor's death

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a professor fatally stabbed at the University of California (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Police have identified the student they believe responsible for fatally stabbing a professor at the University of Southern California.

Los Angeles Police say 28-year-old David Jonathan Brown of Los Angeles was booked on a charge of murder in the death of Professor Bosco Tjan, a psychology professor and neuroscientist.

Brown is being held on $1 million bail. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney.He was arrested shortly after the stabbing.

Tjan was killed in the building that houses the lab he ran.

A David Brown is listed as a graduate student in psychology on USC's website . Tjan oversaw graduate students in the department.