The Latest: Police ID student arrested in professor's death
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a professor fatally stabbed at the University of California (all times local):
8:20 a.m.
Police have identified the student they believe responsible for fatally stabbing a professor at the University of Southern California.
Los Angeles Police say 28-year-old David Jonathan Brown of Los Angeles was booked on a charge of murder in the death of Professor Bosco Tjan, a psychology professor and neuroscientist.
Brown is being held on $1 million bail. It wasn't clear if he has an attorney.He was arrested shortly after the stabbing.
Tjan was killed in the building that houses the lab he ran.
A David Brown is listed as a graduate student in psychology on USC's
Though details of the motive weren't released, Los Angeles Police Officer Meghan Aguilar says Tjan was specifically targeted and that the attack wasn't random.