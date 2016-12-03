BEIJING — China and Taiwan have been separately ruled since the Chinese civil war of the 1940s, but China claims sovereignty over the island and insists the two sides eventually unify. The status of Taiwan became an issue this weekend after President-elect Donald Trump broke with long-standing tradition and directly spoke with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, drawing an irritated response from China.

A timeline of China-Taiwan relations:

___

January 1979: Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping offers the concepts of "one country, two systems" and "peaceful unification" as possible alternatives to a military attack on Taiwan.

___

April 1979: Taiwan's Nationalist Party leader Chiang Ching-kuo comes out with a "Three No's" policy on ties China: no compromise, contact or negotiation.

___

November 1992: Semi-official negotiating bodies from China and Taiwan reach the 1992 Consensus. It obligates both sides to hold any talks as parts of a single China, but allows each to interpret "China" in its own way according to political pressures at home.

___

March 1996: China conducts missile exercises offshore aimed at intimidating Taiwanese against voting for Lee Teng-hui, who angered China with moves to assert Taiwan's separate status. He is elected.

___

July 1999: Lee Teng-hui suggests that China and Taiwan form "special state-to-state relations," angering Beijing.

___

January 2001: Despite enmity, the two sides introduce postal, transportation and trade links between southeastern China and Taiwan's outlying islands.

___

April 2005: Nationalist Party Chairman Lien Chan visits China and meets Communist Party General Secretary Hu Jintao in Beijing. The visit marked the first meeting between the heads of the rival parties in 60 years.

___

May 2008: Nationalist Party-backed President Ma Ying-jeou takes office and sets aside political disputes with China to discuss deals on tourism and commercial flights.

___

June 2010: China and Taiwan sign an economic co-operation framework agreement, stimulating two-way trade.

___

March 2014: University students occupy parliament in Taipei to block ratification of a service trade liberalization deal because of wariness over the level of control China will exert on Taiwan.

___

November 2015: Presidents of China and Taiwan make history when they meet for the first time in Singapore.

___

January 2016: Tsai Ing-wen of pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party is elected the first female president of Taiwan.

___

June 2016: Beijing says it has cut off diplomatic contact with Taiwan because of President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to endorse the concept of a single Chinese nation.

___

November 2016: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Taiwan's opposition leader, Nationalist Party Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu.

___