12 people killed in road collision in Russia's Siberia

MOSCOW — At least 12 people, including nine members of a children's acrobatics team, have been killed in a road collision in eastern Siberia, officials said.

The interior ministry in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk district said the crash happened late Sunday afternoon on a highway linking two Siberian oil towns. Early reports indicate the driver of the bus carrying the acrobatics squad lost control and collided with a truck in the incoming lane, killing at least 12 people and injuring 20 more.

The governor's office said the bus was taking the children back to their hometown after a competition in the regional capital.

The Investigative Committee would not immediate name a cause for the crash, but said it was looking at different factors including low visibility and bad weather conditions. Temperatures were around -17 Celsius (1.4 Fahrenheit) Sunday evening and there were reports of a blizzard.