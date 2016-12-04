The Latest: Exiles won't watch news of Castro interment

SANTIAGO, Cuba — The Latest on the interment of Fidel Castro in Santiago, Cuba (all times local):

9 a.m.

Exiles in Miami say they aren't planning to watch news coverage of the funeral. Waves of Cubans have emigrated to South Florida to escape political repression or other hardships since Castro's 1959 revolution.

Miriam de la Pena is the mother of a pilot killed in 1996 in Cuban airspace while trying to rescue people leaving the island. She says watching the coverage would cause "a lot of pain."

She says, "It is not pleasant to watch because all the pain comes back, all the suffering that we have been through because of him."

8:55 a.m.

Fidel Castro's ashes have been interred in a private ceremony in the Santa Ifigenia ceremony in the eastern city of Santiago.

The Russian jeep that carried his ashes across Cuba could be seen leaving the cemetery around 8:50 a.m., and military officers outside the cemetery said the ceremony had ended.

8:35 a.m.

The private interment ceremony for Fidel Castro is still under way at Santa Ifigenia cemetery in eastern Cuba.

Martial music can still be heard from outside the cemetery, where mourners gathered.

Ines de la Rosa said Sunday she would have liked to watch the ceremony on television, but "we understand how they as a family also need a bit of privacy."

Fellow mourner Elena Vinales says she wasn't surprised that the images of the ceremony were not broadcast. She says, "It seems to be a family moment."

7:20 a.m.

The crowds lining the road into the cemetery for Fidel Castro's funeral are singing Cuba's national anthem and shouting, "Viva Fidel!"

The caravan entered the cemetery, but the road has been crowded and access for the press has been blocked.

The ceremony is not being broadcast live on television as expected.

7:15 a.m.

Fidel Castro's ashes have arrived at a Santiago, Cuba cemetery to mark the start of funeral ceremonies for Fidel Castro.

The salute sounded in the capital, Havana, as Castro's ashes before they were taken to the cemetery in eastern Cuba where they will be interred at the end of a nine-day waiting period.

In the eastern city of Santiago, thousands of people lined the short route from the Plaza of the Revolution to the Santa Ifigenia cemetery waving Cuban flags and shouting "I am Fidel!"