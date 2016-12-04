Iran demands that Obama allow US sanctions to expire

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani demanded Sunday that U.S. President Barack Obama not sign an extension of U.S. sanctions, saying the bill is a violation of a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

On Thursday the U.S. Senate voted to extend the Iran Sanctions Act by 10 years. Speaking in an open session of Iran's parliament Sunday, Rouhani said Obama is "obliged" to let the sanctions expire.

The nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers lifted a variety of international sanctions in exchange for limitations on the Iranian nuclear program. However the U.S. still maintains its own separate set of sanctions, which will expire on Dec. 31 if Obama does not sign the extension into law.

Rouhani promised a "prompt response" from Iran if the U.S. sanctions are extended.