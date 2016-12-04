Iraq's government ferrying relief supplies to Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq — The Iraqi government on Sunday sent truckloads of food, heating oil and drinking water to residents of areas retaken from the Islamic State group in and around the northern city of Mosul as more civilians streamed out of the city amid intense fighting between the militants and troops.
Diaa Sallal, the top relief official at the Ministry of Immigration and Displaced, told The Associated Press that the supplies were being delivered to the towns of Bartella and Qayara, east and south of Mosul respectively, as well as the outlying Mosul
Sallal, reached by telephone in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, gave no further details.
The government launched a campaign to retake Mosul from IS in October. The fighting has caused shortages of vital supplies like clean drinking water, according to the U.N. and Iraqi officials.
On Sunday, heavy fighting flared up in the eastern sector of Mosul, with both sides exchanging heavy gunfire from rooftops in the Shaimaa
Scores of families braved the fighting, leaving their homes and fleeing IS-held districts for the relative safety of the Shaimaa and Entissar
Hamdan al-Abed, an 18-year-old Shaimaa resident, broke down in tears at the sight of members of the Iraqi special forces in his
"We couldn't resist them, we didn't have weapons and they would kill anyone against them," he told the AP. "When the security forces approached our
Fighting in Mosul has been mostly focused in the part of the city east of the Tigris River, with the special forces deployed there progressing slowly due to the spirited resistance of IS and fears over the safety of civilians. There are an estimated 1 million civilians inside the city, Iraq's second largest and the last major urban
