Judge to rule on when Michigan vote recount can start

DETROIT — A federal judge in Detroit is expected to rule on whether a recount of Michigan votes in November's presidential election can proceed immediately or if elections officials will have to wait two business days to get started hand-counting about 4.8 million ballots.

Judge Mark Goldsmith said his decision would come Sunday following a hearing in U.S. District Court.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested a recount, but Republican President-elect Donald Trump sued elections officials to stop it.

Stein's lawyers argued that waiting until Wednesday to start a recount would cut too close to the Dec. 13 deadline to have it finished.

The Green Party also wants recounts in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.