Netanyahu says Trump election has not changed 2-state goal

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his support for a two-state solution with the Palestinians remains the same after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump's election has encouraged Israeli hardliners to call on Netanyahu to step up Israeli settlement construction, annex parts of the occupied West Bank or even abandon the idea of Palestinian independence.

But in a satellite interview to the Saban Forum at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Sunday, Netanyahu said his position on "two states for two peoples" hasn't changed.

The international community widely supports a two-state solution. Trump has not yet laid out his Mideast policy.