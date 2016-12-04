Palestinian Fatah party ends conference with boost for Abbas

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — President Mahmoud Abbas' long-dominant Fatah movement has concluded a special conference by cementing the rule of the longtime leader and shutting out his key rival.

Final results of the Fatah conference election Sunday showed no significant change at the top, and no real challenge to the 81-year-old Abbas. Jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti got the most votes for the 18-member Central Committee, followed by former security official Jibril Rajoub. The strong showing for Rajoub could signal him as a potential eventual successor to Abbas.