Qatar news outlet scales back output after website blocked

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A popular news website in Qatar is scaling back operations days after authorities blocked access in what the company describes as an act of censorship.

Doha News publisher Omar Chatriwala said in a statement Sunday that the site is reducing the number of articles it publishes "in the interest of protecting our team."

He says the blocking was an intentional act due in part to licensing issues, and that Doha News is speaking with officials to try to resolve the matter. He describes the shutdown as "a clear act of censorship."

Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority has said it does not block online content, but authorities otherwise have not commented on the decision.