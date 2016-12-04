Russian patriarch blesses new Paris church, a Putin project

PARIS — The patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church is consecrating a new church near the Eiffel Tower seen as a controversial symbol of President Vladimir Putin's influence in Europe.

Patriarch Kirill, an ally of Putin, is presiding over a blessing ceremony Sunday in the Saint Trinity Church on the banks of the Seine River. Members of France's large Russian community crowded in for the invitation-only event.

The imposing, block-shaped white church, topped by an 8-ton gold onion dome, is the centrepiece of a new €100 million euro ($106 million) complex owned by the Russian government.

Putin has championed the project, prompting protests from rights groups.