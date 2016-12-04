Tamil Nadu leader Jayalalitha suffers heart attack

NEW DELHI — The popular leader of India's southern Tamil Nadu state was in critical condition after undergoing surgery Monday morning hours after suffering a heart attack, the hospital said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayaram Jayalalitha was being monitored by "a team of experts, including cardiologists, pulmonologist and critical care specialists," according to a statement from Dr. Subbaiah Viswanathan at Apollo Hospital in the state capital of Chennai.

The 68-year-old actress-turned-politician suffered the heart attack Sunday night after being hospitalized two months ago with a fever, dehydration and a respiratory infection.

Affectionally called "Amma" or "mother" by her supporters, Jayalalitha joined politics in the early 1980s after a successful film career that included appearances in nearly 150 movies. She has had three stints as chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the latest of which began in May 2011.

Jayalalitha underwent heart surgery early Monday, a spokeswoman of her AIADMK party said.

"Doctors say Amma will be fine," said C. R. Saraswathi.

Government officials have rushed to the hospital in Chennai. Police had erected barricades to block roads leading to the hospital and were on guard as thousands of Jayalalitha's followers, many weeping, gathered outside.