The Latest: Renzi votes in Italy with future on the line
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MILAN — The Latest on Italy's referendum on
11:30 a.m.
Premier Matteo Renzi has cast his ballot in a referendum on
Renzi voted at a balloting station in Pontassieve, a Tuscan town about 14
After marking the ballot in a booth, Renzi posed for photographers and dropped the form into the ballot box.
Renzi has said he will resign if the referendum fails, although how that plays out politically is likely to depend on the turnout and the margin of the decision.
Renzi is expected to return to Rome later this afternoon to watch the outcome of the vote.
___
11 a.m.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has cast his ballot in the referendum on
The former three-time premier has said he would vote "No." He shook hands with election officials and posed for photographers after voting in the capital, Rome.
Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is largely in disarray, with a tax fraud conviction keeping the 80-year-old
Premier Matteo Renzi says he will resign if the reforms are rejected, and opposition politicians have vowed to press for a new government if voters reject the proposed
___
8:05 a.m.
Italians are voting in a referendum on
Premier Matteo Renzi says he will resign if the reforms are rejected in Sunday's vote, and opposition politicians have vowed to press for a new government if voters reject the proposed
The risk of political instability has triggered market reaction before the vote, with bank stocks sinking and the borrowing costs on sovereign debt rising.
The referendum aims to streamline Italy's cumbersome lawmaking process by reducing the powers of the Senate while also removing some key decision-making powers from regions.
Polls are open Sunday for 16 hours starting at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT).