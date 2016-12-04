The Latest: Alabama-Washington, Clemson-Ohio State in semis

NEW YORK — The Latest on the College Football Playoff and bowl selection (all times local):

___

12:35 p.m.

Commence debate — the pairings are in, and Penn State and Michigan are out.

Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and will meet No. 4 Washington in a semifinal game at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

The other semifinal is No. 2 Clemson against No. 3 Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl, also Dec. 31.

Alabama is the only team to be in all three editions of the CFP so far. Ohio State and Clemson are in for the second time, and Washington is a first-timer in the four-team field.

Penn State finished No. 5 and is headed to the Rose Bowl. Michigan was No. 6, likely now bound for the Orange Bowl.

___

11:40 a.m.

Alabama is going to chase more than a national championship in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide may do something no team has managed to do since the 19th century.

The 15-win watch is back.

No NCAA team has won 15 games in a season. But it has happened in college football before the NCAA was formed in the 1930s — Yale won 15 games in 1889 and a record 16 games in 1894. The other school listed in the NCAA record book as winning 15 games in a season was Penn, in 1892 and 1897.

Alabama (13-0) would get that elusive 15th win by successfully defending its national championship.

Clemson entered last year's playoff bidding for 15-0, and had a chance to finish with that record — but lost the title game to the Crimson Tide.

Tide coach Nick Saban has only finished undefeated once in his storied coaching career. That was in 2009 when Alabama went 14-0 and won the first of his four national titles at the school.

___

10:50 a.m.

Alabama has ended the regular season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

On this Bowl Selection Sunday, the biggest news comes later from the CFP selection committee. That group will release the four-team bracket to decide this year's national champion, and it's a lock that Alabama will be the No. 1 seed.

The two previous CFP No. 1 seeds failed to win the title, with Alabama losing to Ohio State in the semifinals two years ago, and Clemson falling to the Tide in last season's wild national title game.

Alabama got all 61 first-place votes in the poll. Ohio State, Clemson, Washington and Penn State round out the top five, followed by Michigan, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, USC and Florida State.

___

10:12 a.m.

Most post-season -bound college football teams and their fans will find out where they're going bowling on Sunday.

A few already know.

BYU (8-4) accepted a bid to this year's Poinsettia Bowl back in November 2013 — and will also be there in 2018, provided the Cougars aren't in the College Football Playoff that season.

On Friday, the Bahamas Bowl revealed Eastern Michigan (7-5) and Old Dominion (9-3) are this year's matchup there. Navy's loss to Temple on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game ensures the Midshipmen (9-3, with Army-Navy left) will play in the Armed Forces Bowl.