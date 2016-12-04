Thousands protest corruption, support judiciary in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — Thousands of protesters are crowding Rio de Janeiro's beachfront to express disgust with public corruption and to support the judges and prosecutors pursuing those crimes.

Protests are also under way Sunday in other Brazilian cities.

An investigation into a kickback scheme at the national oil company has shocked Brazilians both for the scale of corruption it has revealed and for the commitment of the judiciary to see it through in a country where many feel the powerful act with impunity.

But prosecutors leading that investigation last week threatened to quit and accused Congress of trying to thwart their work by passing legislation that would allow prosecutors and judges to be charged with abuse of power.