11 trapped in China's latest coal mine accident

BEIJING — A gas explosion has trapped 11 Chinese coal miners underground, after 53 miners were killed in two similar blasts last week.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the Monday night explosion occurred at a mine in central China's Hubei province. It did not provide details on what caused the blast, but such incidents usually happen when unventilated coal gas is ignited by a spark or open flame.

It's the third major mining accident in one week for China, the world's top producer and consumer of coal.