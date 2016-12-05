Afghan official: Roadside bombing kills 4 civilians

KABUL — An Afghan official says at least four civilians were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in eastern Paktika province.

Abdul Raouf Massoud, the deputy provincial police chief, says two women and two children, all from a single family, died in the attack on Monday morning.

Massoud says that another civilian was wounded in the blast, which took place in the district of Khoshamand. The family was en route to attend a memorial for a relative who died the previous day.