El Salvador congress strips ex-defence minister of immunity
A
A
Share via Email
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador's congress has voted to strip a former
Jose Atilio Benitez Parada is currently the country's ambassador to Germany. He says he has returned to El Salvador to face the charges and contends he is being treated like a criminal on the word of a protected witness.
Prosecutors allege Benitez trafficked weapons from the military's
Prosecutors say Benitez committed the crimes first as a vice