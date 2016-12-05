El Salvador congress strips ex-defence minister of immunity

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador's congress has voted to strip a former defence minister of immunity from prosecution, so he can be faced with accusations he used his position for arms trafficking.

Jose Atilio Benitez Parada is currently the country's ambassador to Germany. He says he has returned to El Salvador to face the charges and contends he is being treated like a criminal on the word of a protected witness.

Prosecutors allege Benitez trafficked weapons from the military's armouries and instructed subordinates to register arms that were later sold.