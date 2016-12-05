Fukushima reactor briefly loses cooling during inspection

TOKYO — One of the melted reactors at tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant had a temporary loose of cooling when a worker accidentally bumped a switch while passing through a narrow isle of switch panels during an inspection and turned off the pumping system.

The plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., said cooling for the No. 3 reactor, one of the three reactors that melted following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, was out for nearly one hour Monday until a backup pump kicked in.

TEPCO said the reactor had enough water left inside and there was no temperature increase or radiation leak from the incident.