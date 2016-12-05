Greek unions call general strike, ferry crews extend walkout

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's biggest labour unions have called a general strike for Thursday, to protest further tax hikes and labour reforms demanded by the country's bailout creditors.

Ferry crews have also extended for another two days a four-day walkout over planned tax hikes and pension cuts, which had been due to expire early Tuesday.

The protest has disrupted life on Greece's islands, which import key goods from the mainland, and are not all served by air.

On Thursday, umbrella unions representing public- and private-sector workers are holding a 24-hour nationwide strike against feared new income cuts, tax hikes and civil service firings.