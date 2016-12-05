In message to Trump, China, Iran say nuclear deal must stand

BEIJING — The foreign ministers of China and Iran have urged countries not to violate the Iranian nuclear deal, in remarks apparently directed at President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Beijing on Monday that each of the seven nations involved in the agreement "have the obligation to fully implement" it.

The July 2015 deal came after two years of negotiations between Iran, the United States, China, Britain, France, Germany and Russia. The agreement imposed strict limits on Iran's nuclear activity in exchange for the end of wide-ranging oil, trade and financial sanctions.