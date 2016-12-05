Jordanian pilot killed in F-16 fighter jet crash

AMMAN, Jordan — State media says a Jordanian pilot was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed outside an air base after a technical malfunction.

The official news agency Petra says the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off Monday. It identified the pilot as Maj. Ayed al-Deajah

The kingdom previously lost an F-16 fighter pilot two years ago when his aircraft crashed in Syria. The pilot was captured by Islamic State extremists who later burned him to death while he was trapped in a cage.