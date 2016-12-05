Key figure in Pittsburgh-based testing scam faces sentence

PITTSBURGH — A former University of Pittsburgh student who pleaded guilty to being the go-between for Chinese students who paid to have impostors take college entrance exams for them faces sentencing before a federal judge.

Han Tong faces up to three years in prison on Monday, though his attorney is expected to argue for leniency.

Tong is one of 15 Chinese citizens charged by federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh last year with conspiring to have impostors take the SAT or other college entrance tests in western Pennsylvania since 2011.

The students paid up to $6,000. All but three defendants who still remain in China have pleaded guilty.