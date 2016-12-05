Live on TV: Moment of reckoning for S. Korean business elite

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — It's a rare moment of public reckoning for South Korea's most powerful business leaders, courtesy of the country's biggest political scandal in years.

Usually cloistered executives from Samsung, Hyundai Motor and six other companies faced grilling Tuesday as lawmakers looked into their links to prosecution claims that South Korean President Park Geun-hye allowed a corrupt confidante to pull government strings and extort companies.

It is unusual for tycoons like Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Chair Chung Mong-koo to face public questioning. Major TV channels broadcast the hearing live.

Samsung's Lee faced most of the questions from both ruling and opposition party lawmakers regarding his one-on-one meetings with President Park, Samsung's sponsoring the family of Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil and a contentious merger of two Samsung companies last year. Park Young-sun, an opposition party lawmaker, grilled Lee on how much tax he paid since he received 6 billion won ($5.1 million) from his father 20 years ago, which snowballed to 8 trillion won ($6.8 billion).

"There are many things that I myself feel embarrassed about and I regret as we have disappointed the public with many disgraceful things," Lee told lawmakers.

Park's scandal has increased doubts over deep ties between politicians and the country's top family-controlled businesses, known as chaebol. The South Korean president faces allegations she played a role when big business groups donated funds for non-profit foundations under the control of Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil.

Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether some of the 53 businesses that donated funds received any favours in return.