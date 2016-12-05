Security increased after threatened attack on LA rail stop

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the threat authorities say they have received that an attack is to be launched Tuesday at Los Angeles' Universal City commuter rail stop (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Authorities say they have stepped up security on Los Angeles County's commuter rail system after receiving a report that an attack on the Universal City subway stop is planned for Tuesday.

The assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles office told reporters Monday night the threat was passed on to her agency's Joint Terrorism Task Force from the force's international partners.

Assistant Director Deirdre Fike says although the threat's credibility hasn't been confirmed, authorities are taking no chances.

Numerous sheriff's deputies with police dogs could be seen patrolling the Universal City station on Monday night.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged people to carry on with their normal activities Tuesday, but expect to see increased security. That will include uniformed officers with dogs as well as plainclothes officers.

Garcetti says he himself will ride the subway line on Tuesday.

___

5:54 p.m.

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies called a news conference Monday to discuss what the FBI calls a "non-corroborated" threat involving the Los Angeles area.

The FBI did not elaborate on the nature of the threat except to say authorities haven't determined yet whether it is credible.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Sheriff's Department is stepping up security at transit stations across the area after a threat to blow up the commuter rail station in Universal City.

The station is adjacent to Universal CityWalk, an area filled with restaurants, nightclubs and other entertainment activities and often crowded.