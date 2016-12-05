Sleek casino with Bob Dylan art opening outside Washington

OXON HILL, Md. — Far from the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts International opens its $1.4 billion National Harbor casino and resort just outside the nation's capital this week.

It's advertising a gambling floor "bigger than the White House" and an art collection that includes a large welded collage by Bob Dylan. It is the singer and Nobel laureate's first work of art for a public space on permanent display.

MGM designed the first casino resort just outside Washington, D.C., to complement the city of monuments across the Potomac River. It has a 308-room hotel and spa, plus restaurants with well-known chefs. High-end retail also is planned.

MGM is aiming to attract international travellers , as well as U.S. tourists.