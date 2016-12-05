Spanish provinces on alert as 2 die in torrential rains

MADRID — Provinces in southern and eastern Spain are on alert for heavy rains for a second day after torrential downpours left two dead and many roads and buildings flooded in several towns.

The regional government of Andalusia said a 26-year-old woman drowned Sunday in southern Estepona town when rain flooded the premises she was in. A man died in the southwestern town of La Linea when his car was swept away in a flood.

Media videos showed buses and cars almost submerged on streets in Malaga city. One video showed emergency services rescuing a man and his dog.

Firefighters responded to 1,000 calls, about 800 of them in the Malaga province area.