Spanish provinces on alert as 2 die in torrential rains
MADRID — Provinces in southern and eastern Spain are on alert for heavy rains for a second day after torrential downpours left two dead and many roads and buildings flooded in several towns.
The regional government of Andalusia said a 26-year-old woman drowned Sunday in southern Estepona town when rain flooded the premises she was in. A man died in the southwestern town of La Linea when his car was swept away in a flood.
Media videos showed buses and cars almost submerged on streets in Malaga city. One video showed emergency services rescuing a man and his dog.
Firefighters responded to 1,000 calls, about 800 of them in the Malaga province area.
Schools in five towns suspended classes as rains continued Monday across southern and eastern Spain.