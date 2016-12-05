The Latest: Police: Pizzeria gunman had AR-15 rifle, handgun

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the arrest of a man who police say fired shots in a pizzeria while investigating a fake news story (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Police say a man investigating a fake news story about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria had an AR-15 rifle and a handgun when he was arrested after firing inside the restaurant.

Police said in a statement that 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, North Carolina, was arrested Sunday at Comet Ping Pong. No one was injured.

Police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal says rounds were fired, possibly striking the walls, door and a computer.

Police say Welch told police he'd come to the restaurant to investigate reports that spread online during Clinton's unsuccessful run for the White House. Police have called those reports a "fictitious online conspiracy theory."

An incident report lists a Colt AR-15 rifle, a Colt .38 handgun, a shotgun and a folding knife among the items seized. Welch is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, other weapons offences and destruction of property.

___

4:10 a.m.

Police say a man who said he was investigating a conspiracy theory about Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza place fired an assault rifle inside the Washington, D.C., restaurant Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita (ah-KWEE'-tah) Brown says police got a call Sunday afternoon about a male with a weapon on Connecticut Avenue, in an affluent neighbourhood of the nation's capital.

The Washington Post reports 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, North Carolina, walked into the front door of Comet Ping Pong and pointed a gun in the direction of a restaurant employee.

The employee was able to flee and notify police.