The Latest: Russian nurse died in rebel shelling of Aleppo

2:35 p.m.

A Russian officer in the Syrian city of Aleppo says a Russian female nurse has been killed in rebel shelling of a makeshift Russian hospital in the city.

The officer says two Russian doctors were also wounded in the attack on Monday that targeted the field hospital set up in the government-held part of Aleppo.

The officer spoke to reporters in western Aleppo on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Moscow had sent in aid into the Furqan neighbourhood in the government-held part of the city a day earlier, including equipment to set up the field hospital.

—Albert Aji in Aleppo, Syria.

2:10 p.m.

The Russian Defence Ministry says a Su-33 fighter jet, based on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea after returning from a sortie over Syria.

The ministry says in a statement that was reported by Russian news agencies that "because of the failure of the arrester system's cable, the Su-33 fighter rolled off the deck" on Monday.

The pilot of the aircraft successfully ejected and was unharmed in the incident. The ministry added that Russian military operations over Syria will not be affected by the incident.

This is the second loss of an aircraft from Russia's only aircraft carrier since it arrived off Syria last month. The Defence Ministry said that a Mig-29 fighter crashed into the sea on Nov. 15 while attempting to land on the Admiral Kuznetsov.

11:50 a.m.

Syrian activists say Russian and Syrian aircraft have stepped up their assaults on the rebel-held province of Idlib, a day after air raids killed more than 60 people.

The activist-run Local Coordination Committees is reporting airstrikes on the towns of Binnish, Maarat Nasaan, and Saraqib, as well as the provincial capital, Idlib.

The network says the Monday morning airstrikes killed three children. It blamed the attacks on Russian aircraft.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported strikes on Idlib city. It says 288 civilians have been killed in the province since Oct. 20, when Syrian government and Russian aircraft intensified airstrikes.