UN humanitarian aid agency: Record $22.2B needed in 2017
GENEVA — The U.N.'s humanitarian aid
More than one-third of the total expected need, or $8.1 billion, projected by OCHA aims to help people in Syria and refugees from it. Overall, the appeal announced Monday from the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs seeks to help nearly 93 million people either in 33 countries — nearly two-thirds of them in Africa.
It is the highest amount the agency has ever requested, OCHA chief Stephen O'Brien.
"This is a reflection of a state of humanitarian need in the world not witnessed since the Second World War — more than 128 million people urgently need our support and solidarity to survive and live in safety and dignity."
"More than 80
Appeals like the "Global Humanitarian Response" generally fall short of their targets and are based on estimations, but set important benchmarks for need around the world.
OCHA said conflicts including those in Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and Nigeria were the main driver of the appeal. But it said in a statement that droughts from natural catastrophes and phenomena like El Nino "is pushing vulnerable communities to the brink of survival."