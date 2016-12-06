Appeals court to examine ex-CIA officer's leak conviction

RICHMOND, Va. — The case of former CIA officer convicted of leaking classified details of an operation to thwart Iran's nuclear program is heading to a federal appeals court.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in Jeffrey Sterling's case Tuesday.

Sterling was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison after being convicted in 2015 of leaking details of a CIA mission to New York Times journalist James Risen.

The leaked mission involved giving flawed nuclear blueprints to Iran in the hopes that they would spend years trying to develop a product that would never work.