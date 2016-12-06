Architect's plan would cover Trump's name with pig balloons

CHICAGO — An architect wants to install four giant pig balloons to cover up the Trump name on the side of the president-elect's Chicago hotel.

New World Design says installation of the gold-colored pigs would "provide visual relief to the citizens of Chicago by interrupting the view of the ostentatious Trump Tower Chicago sign." The firm says in a blog post the giant pigs are a homage to one that's on the cover of Pink Floyd's 1977 album, "Animals."

It says the use of flying pigs refers to "the perceived chances of Mr. Trump winning the presidential election."