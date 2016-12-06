Austrian right-winger Hofer plans 2022 run for presidency
VIENNA — Austria's defeated right-wing candidate for the presidency says he will run again in six years, when the term of the left-leaning winner ends and new elections are held.
Norbert Hofer says results "can look differently" in the next race for the position, adding "I hope I will win then."
Hofer spoke Tuesday as final results were tallied. They show Van der Bellen extending his lead with 53.79
Sunday's vote was viewed Europe-wide as a proxy test of populist strength in other EU countries fielding strong euroskeptic candidates in elections next year.