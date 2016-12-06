Cyprus police rescue 27 Syrian migrants off northern coast

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus official says police have rescued 27 Syrian migrants from a speedboat found drifting off the east Mediterranean island's northwestern coast.

Police spokesman Michalis Ioannou told The Associated Press that a patrol boat towed the speedboat to harbour on Tuesday after its captain allegedly abandoned the craft on a jet ski.

Ioannou says the 16 men, six women and five children on board had departed from Turkey on Monday morning.

He says two women were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The migrants will be put up at a hotel and taken to a reception centre just outside the Cyprus capital, Nicosia, on Wednesday.