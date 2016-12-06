Florida woman in half-marathon lost for 12 hours, then found
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A Florida woman who became lost during a half-marathon trail run was found past nightfall after wandering around a 25,000-acre park for nearly 12 hours.
The Sarasota Times-Herald (http://bit.ly/2hc3ah9 )reports Melissa Kitcher was in good spirits after being found Sunday evening. She says she made a wrong turn more than three miles into the 13.1-mile run.
Race director Thierry Rouillard says he had no idea Kitcher was still on the trail until her husband called late Sunday afternoon, hours after the Trail Hog run finished. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies began searching soon after.
Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com
