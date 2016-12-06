Georgia prepares to carry out its 9th execution this year
ATLANTA — Georgia is preparing to execute a man convicted of killing his father-in-law in March 1990.
William Sallie is scheduled to die Tuesday at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of murder in the shooting death of John Lee Moore.
Prosecutors say Sallie went to his in-laws' home, where his estranged wife and their 2-year-old son were staying, and shot Moore and Moore's wife, who survived. He then abducted his estranged wife and her sister but set them free later that evening.
Sallie would be the ninth inmate executed in Georgia this year, the most in a calendar year in the state since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. Georgia has executed more inmates than any other state this year, including Texas with seven.