In a first, Israel denies entry to foreign boycott activist

JERUSALEM — In a first such move, Israel has denied entry to a foreign activist involved in efforts to boycott the Jewish state.

Israel's public security and interior ministers said on Tuesday that they blocked the entry of Isabel Phiri of Malawi because of her long affiliation with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement.

Israel has long warned it would take action BDS activists but this appears to be the first time it has done it.

The BDS movement says it wages a nonviolent struggle against occupation. Israel says the movement's ultimate goal is to destroy the country and has identified it as a serious threat.