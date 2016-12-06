Iran president: Trump won't be able to harm the nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's president says his country will not allow incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to "tear up" Tehran's landmark nuclear deal with world powers.

Hassan Rouhani made the comments in a speech at the University of Tehran on Tuesday.

Rouhani said: "Some man is elected in the U.S. Whatever plans he has, it will be revealed later. Yes, he may desire many things. He may desire to weaken the nuclear deal. He may desire to rip up the deal. Do you suppose we will allow this?"

Rouhani says such desires "cannot affect our will." The remarks were the latest Iranian leaders' attempts to calm concerns over the future of the deal in the wake of Trump's election.