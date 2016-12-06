Iraqi troops enter another IS-held neighbourhood in Mosul
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BAGHDAD — The Iraqi army says troops have entered another
The commander of a joint operations
He did not provide more details but said the troops "continue clearing" the
Iraqi forces, backed the U.S.-led international coalition, launched a campaign in October to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city and IS's last major urban bastion in Iraq.
Most gains have been made by special forces operating in the section of Mosul east of the Tigris River, while other forces are advancing on the city from other directions.