Iraqi troops enter another IS-held neighbourhood in Mosul

Iraqi soldiers from the 9th division looks through a sniper hole at the Al-Intisar district in Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, is the last major Islamic State extremist urban bastion in the country. Iraqi troops have advanced cautiously to avoid civilian casualties. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo)

BAGHDAD — The Iraqi army says troops have entered another neighbourhood held by the Islamic State group in the southeastern part of Mosul.

The commander of a joint operations centre that oversees the Mosul campaign, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Yarellah, says that soldiers from the 9th Division took over the hospital building in the al-Salam neighbourhood on Tuesday.

He did not provide more details but said the troops "continue clearing" the neighbourhood from IS militants.

Iraqi forces, backed the U.S.-led international coalition, launched a campaign in October to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city and IS's last major urban bastion in Iraq.

Most gains have been made by special forces operating in the section of Mosul east of the Tigris River, while other forces are advancing on the city from other directions.

