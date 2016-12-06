Iraqi troops enter another IS-held neighbourhood in Mosul

BAGHDAD — The Iraqi army says troops have entered another neighbourhood held by the Islamic State group in the southeastern part of Mosul.

The commander of a joint operations centre that oversees the Mosul campaign, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Yarellah, says that soldiers from the 9th Division took over the hospital building in the al-Salam neighbourhood on Tuesday.

He did not provide more details but said the troops "continue clearing" the neighbourhood from IS militants.

Iraqi forces, backed the U.S.-led international coalition, launched a campaign in October to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city and IS's last major urban bastion in Iraq.