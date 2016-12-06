Japan's defence chief says alliance with US will endure
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TOKYO — Japan's
Inada said discussion about the future of the alliance should focus on shared security capabilities rather than financial burdens. She also said Japan will stick to its vision of a world free of nuclear weapons.
"This will remain unchanged," she said, implicitly rejecting the notion of Japan developing its own nuclear force. She noted that Japan is the only country in the world to have experienced the horrors of nuclear war.
Inada spoke at a joint news conference Wednesday with U.S.
Carter stressed his view that U.S.-Japan relations have never been stronger. "America's interests in this region are enduring," he said in reference to speculation about the direction of Trump's Asia policy.
The transition of power in Washington after eight years with a Democrat in the White House formed the backdrop to Carter's talks in Tokyo.
On Tuesday, Carter and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the U.S. will return to Japanese government control nearly 10,000 acres of land on Okinawa that U.S. Marines used as a jungle warfare training site.
The giveback, to be completed by Dec. 22, has been in the works for 20 years. It is a reminder of the complexities of post-World War II
After his two-day visit in Tokyo, Carter was heading to India on the second leg of a two-week around-the-world trip he has billed primarily as a chance to thank U.S. troops deployed abroad during the holiday season.
Carter also plans stops in the Middle East and Europe. It is expected to be his final overseas trip as
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Edmonton police seek man who threatened Muslim women with noose
-
Tourist detained in Kazakhstan after officials say New Zealand is not a country
-
Tristan Cleveland: The good, bad and the ugly of possible Halifax developments
-
Canada's minority communities 'vigilant and aware' of possible 'Trump effect'