Japan's defence chief says alliance with US will endure

TOKYO — Japan's defence chief said Wednesday she believes her country's alliance with the United States will endure in the Trump administration because it benefits both countries.

Defence Minister Tomomi Inada was asked about President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that Japan build its own nuclear deterrent force. She said Japan expects to remain under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

Inada said discussion about the future of the alliance should focus on shared security capabilities rather than financial burdens. She also said Japan will stick to its vision of a world free of nuclear weapons.

"This will remain unchanged," she said, implicitly rejecting the notion of Japan developing its own nuclear force. She noted that Japan is the only country in the world to have experienced the horrors of nuclear war.

Inada spoke at a joint news conference Wednesday with U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter.

Carter stressed his view that U.S.-Japan relations have never been stronger. "America's interests in this region are enduring," he said in reference to speculation about the direction of Trump's Asia policy.

The transition of power in Washington after eight years with a Democrat in the White House formed the backdrop to Carter's talks in Tokyo.

On Tuesday, Carter and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the U.S. will return to Japanese government control nearly 10,000 acres of land on Okinawa that U.S. Marines used as a jungle warfare training site.

The giveback, to be completed by Dec. 22, has been in the works for 20 years. It is a reminder of the complexities of post-World War II defence relations with Japan, and puts a spotlight on the fact that Japan still relies on the United States for protection.

After his two-day visit in Tokyo, Carter was heading to India on the second leg of a two-week around-the-world trip he has billed primarily as a chance to thank U.S. troops deployed abroad during the holiday season.